Ahead of Chelsea’s match against Arsenal, Romelu Lukaku makes a bold promise to Chelsea fans.

Romelu Lukaku has confirmed his move to Chelsea, and he has made huge promises about his second spell with the club.

Chelsea paid Inter a sum of £97.5 million ($133.9 million) to lure him back to Chelsea, and he has made a solemn promise to repay the fee.

“Now that my goal has come true, I have to prove myself on the pitch,” the 28-year-old explained. “Now that I’m here, it’s time to get to work and let my work speak for itself. This is a unique dressing room, and I’m delighted to be back. You battle to fulfill your goals as a football player. I’m here now and can’t wait to get out on the field with my teammates.”

Lukaku has proclaimed himself available for Chelsea’s match against Arsenal on Sunday, despite the fact that it has just been a week since his signing.

Lukaku told the reporters, “I’m available for the manager if he wants to play me.”

After leaving the club to join AS Roma this summer, Lukaku will be wearing Tammy Abraham’s No.9 shirt.

“It’s vital to be mature. “I believe I’ve learned a lot more about myself and set bigger goals for myself,” the former Manchester United striker stated.

“It’s been about being more complete as a player because the game in Italy is different. The places are smaller, and it’s more technical and tactical, which aided me greatly. The English game is different, but it’s nothing new to me; all I have to do now is get back here and adjust to my teammates. Whatever the coach’s game plan is, I can adjust and assist the team.”

Belgium’s all-time leading scorer is set for an explosive return to the English Premier League on Sunday, August 22 when they host Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.