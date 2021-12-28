Agents for Philippe Coutinho are in talks with Arsenal after Mikel Arteta ‘approves’ the ex-Liverpool star’s return to the Premier League.

With a loan deal to Arsenal, former Liverpool star Phillipe Coutinho might return to the Premier League.

Coutinho’s agents are reportedly traveling to London in an attempt to arrange a move to the Emirates Stadium, according to The Mirror (via Sport).

The 29-year-£142 old’s million transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018 did not pan out.

According to the report, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has authorized a short-term contract for Coutinho in which his parent club will cover a portion of his £150,000-per-week income.

During his five-year stay at Anfield, the Brazilian made 201 appearances, scoring 54 goals and assisting on 43 occasions.

Coutinho has only made 106 appearances for Barcelona owing to injury and a change of coaches, and was loaned out to Bayern Munich for the 2019-20 season, where he won the UEFA Champions League, one year after Liverpool did.