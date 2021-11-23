Against Porto, Liverpool could make seven Champions League debuts.

When Liverpool overcame Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp picked a young bench.

As the Reds continue to deal with an injury crisis, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley, Owen Beck, and Kaide Gordon were all named as substitutes.

It’s unclear whether any of Liverpool’s injured players will be fit enough to play against FC Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

However, with the Reds already secured of first place and a place in the knockout stages, Klopp is certain that he will be free to vary his lineup without fear of wider repercussions.

On Wednesday, Liverpool’s Under-19s face Porto in the UEFA Youth League. They are now second in the group, three points behind Porto and three points ahead of Atletico Madrid.

As a result, the young Reds must strike a delicate balance between supporting the first squad and bolstering their own European ambitions.

They will be allowed to call on Gordon at least, as the winger is ineligible to participate in the Champions League for Klopp’s senior team due to registration requirements.

Gordon was not on List A when the transfer window closed, and he hasn’t been on the club’s books long enough to be classified as an underage player on List B.

However, with 16 players on List B, including first-teamers Curtis Jones and Neco Williams, there are a number of starlets who might be chosen in the first-team squad and make their Champions League debut against Porto.

The midfielder made his Premier League debut against Arsenal off the bench, and after impressing in the League Cup against Norwich City and Preston North End, Klopp may feel cheated if he isn’t used against Porto.

While Gordon isn’t eligible for List B, both should be on the bench against Porto, and they’ll be crossing their fingers that they’re called upon as one of five substitutes if the game goes to penalties. “The summary has come to an end.”