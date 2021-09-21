Against Norwich, Liverpool fans make a Takumi Minamino prediction.

After being chosen in the starting line-up for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup encounter against Norwich, fans have backed Takumi Minamino to make the difference.

The Japanese forward has had a mixed Liverpool career thus far, and was loaned out to Southampton for the second half of last season.

The encounter will be his first for the club since January, and he is coming off a strong pre-season in which he scored in friendlies against Hertha Berlin and Osasuna.

Reds fans have expressed their delight at the forward’s inclusion in the team’s Carabao Cup starting lineup on social media.

“A hattrick for Minamino?” “Who is it that says no?”

“Minamino hattrick loading,” says the announcer.

“I sense a Minamino goal coming.”

“I expect Minamino to score tonight.”

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders recently stated that there is more to come from the 26-year-old while highlighting the attributes he can provide to the team before the line-up was officially released.

“Taki had a fantastic pre-season, which was crucial for him after he moved to Southampton,” Lijnders said. “Having a complete preseason with us was a fantastic option for him.

“He made an impression on us, and we were very excited about him.

“Then he had a minor difficulty with the national team; he wasn’t fully fit, but he’s back and ready to go now.

“We are ecstatic that he has joined our team.”

“Wow, the amount of times Taki goes one-on-one against the goalkeeper,” Lijnders said, “and I said it shows you don’t need super, super speed to be one-on-one against the goalkeeper.”

“He moves naturally and intelligently. That is exactly what we require. When the players are near to him, he has superb timing to move in behind them and good combo play.

“He can only become better. That’s the kind of thing we enjoy. That’s why we acquired him: we saw the potential rather than the finished product.”