Against Milan, an underappreciated Liverpool youth was commended, while Kaide Gordon was encouraged to ‘get accustomed to’ hard treatment.

On Wednesday, it wasn’t just Liverpool’s first team that had to work hard to beat AC Milan.

Several hours before Jurgen Klopp’s men were involved in a rollercoaster with the Serie A side, Liverpool’s U19 team were struggling to a 1-0 win over their Italian rivals in the UEFA Youth League at Kirkby.

While the game was littered with goalmouth incidents, the only goal came after just eight minutes, when attacker Max Woltman converted clinically after left-back Owen Beck’s perseverance before providing a cross.

But, as manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson confesses, his squad owed the victory to an incredible performance from 18-year-old goalkeeper Harvey Davies, who was watched by Milan veteran Paolo Maldini.

He stated, “Harvey made several pretty critical saves.” “Keepers at Liverpool’s Academy don’t usually get the recognition they deserve, but he certainly deserves after that performance.

“We had chances and threatened a little bit, but it’s clear Milan generated more chances, and some of them were really good ones.

“We rode our luck at times, but we stood firm in our defense and the lads never gave up. That is something I am extremely proud of.

“And Max had a fantastic finish. Owen performed a fantastic job, getting two bites at the cherry to retrieve the ball and putting in a fantastic cross.”

Davies, a homegrown player, received his first professional contract in July and played in the Champions League with the first team last season.

“The level was incredibly high from AC Milan,” Bridge-Wilkinson said of the game. We must give them credit; I thought they performed quite well.

“You can’t always play well, and we had some significant moments in the game, but not enough, and we had to weather the storm towards the end.

“Hopefully, the boys will learn, adjust, and play a little bit better next time.”

Liverpool had sufficient experience of the big event, with eight of the starting line-up having started the FA Youth Cup final defeat to Aston Villa in May.

Kaide Gordon, 16, was included to the group after making appearances with the Reds' first squad throughout preseason.