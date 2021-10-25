Against Manchester United, Liverpool players such as Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah received flawless ratings.

Greenwood and Ronaldo were well-saved in the first half, and positioning and handling were excellent. After the break, I got a nice night’s sleep.

Defended with power and was alert to smash in the cross for the second goal. Second half, we kept pressing ahead.

On only his third start, he put up a strong performance in terms of aerial dominance and distribution. Ronaldo didn’t bother me at all.

Before the interval, he was very straightforward, and he even shifted into central midfield on one occasion. After halftime, he’ll be another to kick his feet up.

Regularly offered himself along the left flank going forward, as well as some vital interventions on the back foot.

Early on, he was bypassed in the defensive midfield role when Liverpool’s engine room was reshuffled, but he got the hang of it and used the ball efficiently. Not to mention his delectable assist for Salah’s hat-trick.

Before pulling up injured in the first half, I got involved in and helped with both the pressing and distributing. Subbed.

I put the first one in, assisted on the second, set up the third, and pressed like a demon, continuously pressing forward. After a dreadful Pogba red-card challenge, he was subbed.

He obviously hadn’t had lunch since he had Shaw on toast, assisting on the first and scoring the third, fourth, and fifth goals. He is, without a doubt, the best player on the planet right now.

The United defense was unable to contain the Brazilian, whose deft footwork set up the fourth goal. Subbed.

With his direct running down the left flank, he was a constant threat and slid in the second, setting up Salah’s second.

‘The chants directed at Liverpool manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speak volumes as history repeats itself.’

Instantly engrossed and eager to return as needed. Ronaldo and Fernandes were on the receiving end of some brutal tackles.

He got involved in the middle skirmish and had a good time.

When in a good position, I could have passed, but this isn’t the day to be choosy. Sadio, you get a seven.