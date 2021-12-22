Against Leicester, Liverpool players such as Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate performed admirably.

Daka made a good save early on, but he needed a stronger arm to deny Vardy’s opening, and he was caught out by Maddison’s long-range drive. However, a good stop in the second half to deny Dewsbury-Hall and two excellent saves in the shootout.

First half saw some difficult periods in possession, and the defense could have used a little more help. One shot was saved. Subbed.

It was nerve-wracking trying to keep up with Daka and Vardy’s pace, and it was fortunate that the latter struck the post after a major blunder. Second half showed a slight improvement.

Aside from one errant pass into midfield, they did a good job in the first half of the game in stemming the Leicester flow. Subbed.

In the beginning, he was sloppy with the ball, but he improved after helping to set up Liverpool’s goal. Subbed.

Despite an early booking, he made some good passes and didn’t stop tackling in his defensive midfield role. Subbed.

While likely still suffering from illness, he failed to make the kind of impression he would have liked as a senior player. Subbed.

Begun brilliantly with nice carries and a great strike for his goal, and maintained a strong second-half engine.

Starting on the right wing, he was involved in the build-up to the opening goal with a header, but he was otherwise far too peripheral in the attacking third. Switched to right-back in the second half and saw a significant improvement.

The lay-off for Liverpool’s goal was excellent, and Minamino was afterwards freed for an opportunity that was squandered. Also played a role in the second goal. It was a good performance.

I wasn’t in the game long enough before the break, and a good chance went awry. Much more lively second half, including an assist for Jota’s goal before his dramatic equalizer. However, the less said about his performance in the shootout, the better.

Stepped in at center-back and put up a fight against the Leicester strikers.

The midfield now has more experience and steel. Ball was well used.

Brought on down the right flank, but scored Liverpool’s second goal from the inside left channel.

He gave the midfield a boost and showed off his ball-handling skills, not least when he embarrassed Maddison.

A few more minutes for the kid.