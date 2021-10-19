Against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool players rated Alisson as great and Mohamed Salah as good.

With Atletico’s goals, he had no chance, as he produced excellent stops to deny Griezmann, Felix, and Lemar before the break, as well as Carrasco in the second half.

There was a lot of wonderful creative passing and forward drive in the first half, but the defense was exposed a few times too many times. After the break, I’m a little more at ease. I’ve been booked and subbed.

On the ball, he’s decent, but the speed and intensity of Atletico’s counter-attacks have caused him significantly more issues recently.

There were some brilliant moments, but Griezmann was lost for the second goal, and he was periodically confused. The second half will be spent at Oblak.

On attacking forays, he’s an eager runner, but his last ball isn’t quite there in the first half, and he’s put to the test going the opposite way. After the break, shot over from a nice position.

At times, he gets caught in the defensive midfield role and is too hasty when in possession. When Fabinho was introduced, he was given a bigger role.

In midfield, he put in a lot of effort, was efficient with the ball, and at times, he connected up nicely with Salah. I’ve been booked and subbed.

In the build-up to Atletico’s first two goals, he had an excellent volley and some fine probing moves, but he was beaten too easily. At halftime, he was replaced.

The deflection opener was spurred by a superb run through from the right wing, which just got the better of marker Carrasco. Subbed.

There was some wonderful interaction, but they grew too engrossed in the midfield brawl at times. Griezmann received a red card for a high boot on him.

Did well not to react to the Atletico players’ persistent baiting, although contribution was patchy. Subbed.

With nearly his first touch, he made a good tackle and attempted to calm down a frantic midfield.

When Hermoso fouled him, he won the penalty for the third goal and then almost gave one away right afterwards.

Oblak saved a fierce shot shortly after his inclusion, and it tracked back effectively.

Brought on to assist in the completion of the game.

