Against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool can achieve something unprecedented at Anfield.

Against Spanish opposition, Liverpool has enjoyed some unforgettable Anfield nights.

The Reds’ 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-final is the most prominent example, but they also beat Real Madrid by the same score line in the Round of 16 10 years ago.

A 1-0 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Cup final completed Liverpool’s treble in 2001, and Jurgen Klopp’s team defeated Villarreal at the same stage (of the rebranded Europa League) in 2016.

The Reds, on the other hand, will be hoping to do something they’ve never done before when they play Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening, and it’s not just send Diego Simeone’s team home disappointed with the final score.

Liverpool has faced La Liga opponents in a Champions League group stage encounter at Anfield seven times before, and they haven’t won any of them.

They’ve played French teams the same amount of times and have five victories to show for it. They’ve also won four of their eight group stage games against Italian clubs at home. However, they have only managed four draws and three losses versus Spanish opponents.

Younger Liverpool fans may be astonished to find that the Champions League formerly had a second group stage, with Liverpool hosting Barcelona in 2001/02.

The Reds had an uphill battle to advance for the quarter-finals as goals from Patrick Kluivert, Fabio Rochemback, and Marc Overmars gave the host side the advantage. They made it, but it was a close call.

Valencia returned to Merseyside eleven months later and taught the Reds a valuable lesson. The game may have ended 1-0 courtesy to Francisco Rufete’s first-half goal, but Liverpool spent the majority of the night chasing shadows.

Valencia’s performance meant that their manager, Rafa Benitez, would be on the Reds’ radar until the conclusion of the next season when they required a new manager. Liverpool drew 0-0 with Deportivo La Coruna at Anfield in Benitez’ debut season as manager, which ended in Istanbul glory. “The summary has come to an end.”