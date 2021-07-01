After’several’ Covid positives, Scotland was compelled to cancel the Romania test.

Due to “many” positive Covid-19 tests being returned at the camp, Scotland’s Test match against Romania scheduled for later this month has been canceled.

The match, which was scheduled to take place on July 10 in Bucharest, has been canceled. Scottish Rugby said in a statement that all players and staff had been isolated.

Mark Dodson, the union’s senior executive, stated that the team had “every intention” of playing Georgia on July 17.

Once their isolation period is up, those players and personnel who have not tested positive will begin a gradual return to training.

“Player welfare is essential in every decision we make as an organization,” Dodson said, “and unfortunately, we’ve ran out of time to allow our players to heal and train properly for the Romania match.”

“We’re obviously unhappy, and I pity our players and management, as well as the Romanian Rugby Federation, but our squad’s health and well-being must come first.

We’re definitely sorry that we won’t be able to travel and face Romania next weekend, but it’s the best option we could have made.

“Subject to further medical assessment and testing, we still want to travel to Georgia the next week, and we expect to be in a situation where a major portion of the squad will be able to return to a progressive training schedule next week.”

“As a camp – both management and players – we’re obviously incredibly sorry that we won’t be able to travel and face Romania next weekend, but it is 100% the proper choice, taking into account the health and well-being of this group,” Scotland interim head coach Mike Blair said.

“It’s been a sad couple of days, but the determination and resilience displayed by this group since gathering as a team over a fortnight ago has been apparent to witness, and we’ll go forward with that Georgia fixture very much in focus.”