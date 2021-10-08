After years of struggle with Real Madrid, the attacking midfielder is relieved to be back with Arsenal.

Martin Odegaard appears to be happy with his decision to join Arsenal permanently.

Odegaard has agreed to a four-year contract with the Gunners, which will last until 2025. There is also a club option, in which the offensive midfielder could extend his tenure at the Emirates Stadium for a fifth year.

Given that the Norwegian footballer spent years on loan, Odegaard can breathe a sigh of relief.

When pressed to compare his time at Real Madrid to his time at Barcelona, the 22-year-old admitted that he struggled to adjust at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“Of course, there were many difficult times,” Odegaard said TV2. “I gained a lot of experience with both the first and second teams. I’ve worked with some of the best and biggest.” Odegaard, on the other hand, sees a silver lining in everything. He grew stronger and matured as a player as a result of his challenges.

“I’ve had some difficult times, but I’ve also had a lot of happy times. It’s unique to be so close to the greatest in the world. He stated, “I’ve learned a lot from it.”

Odegaard had to go through some hard patches as a young player, which is normal.

As a result, it’s no surprise that he claimed there was a significant contrast in dressing room culture between Los Blancos and the Gunners.

“I believe that is similar in the top clubs. He bared, “It gets a little more scattered and all that.” “I’m quite happy where I’m at right now; I have a great dressing room and a great group of people.” It’s pleasant and simple to prosper.” According to Marca, one person he praised, despite his troubles at Real Madrid, is Sergio Ramos.

Odegaard aims to perform his best for Arsenal this season and help them win a trophy.