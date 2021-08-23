After Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure, Liverpool’s squad numbers are open for late transfers.

The transfer window is still open for a little over a week as the August 31 deadline approaches, but there is still time to complete any outstanding business.

With a £9.5 million deal agreed in principle, Xherdan Shaqiri appears to be on his way out of Liverpool.

Liverpool fans are hoping that this news will open the door for a potential new acquisition, with a spot in the squad now available.

Should the Reds make any further additions to the squad, it might be a fascinating finale to the transfer window, with plenty of squad numbers available for players to pick from.

After Nathaniel Clyne’s transfer to Premier League team Crystal Palace last summer, the shirt has remained empty.

Former footballers Glen Johnson and Stephane Henchoz were among those who worn the jersey.

The shirt became available this summer after Marko Gruijc signed a permanent contract with Porto last month.

Despite five loan moves throughout that time, Gruijc held the number one spot from 2016 to 21.

Didi Hamann wore the shirt for the entire seven years he spent at Anfield, while Sebastian Coates wore it for four years before handing it off to Gruijc.

Despite Ozan Kabak’s brief appearance in the shirt during his loan term, it is now empty when Sadio Mane switched to number 10 in 2017.

Following Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure to Lyon, the shirt will become available.

After midfielder Emre Can moved on a free transfer in 2018, Shaqiri took over the shirt for three years.

The most famous player to wear the shirt is Jamie Carragher, who wore it for 18 years, from 1995 to 2013.

Rhian Brewster joined Sheffield United last summer, leaving the shirt empty, while Joe Allen and Danny Murphy were among the players who wore it previously.

The shirt is also available, with Cameron Brannagan being the most recent player to wear it, while Pepe Reina wore it from 2005 until 2013.

Ben Davies, a January addition, recently held the shirt that was originally worn by Steven Gerrard for a brief period.

Davies is only on loan at Sheffield United, thus any potential recruits are unlikely to be handed the number.

“Summary comes to an end.”