After Wolves’ last-gasp defeat, the manager spoke to a former Liverpool defender about a social media post.

Bruno Lage, the manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, has revealed what he said to Ki-Jana Hoever, a former Liverpool defender, after their defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s side last Saturday.

The Reds won 1-0 at Molineux thanks to a late goal from Divock Origi, who gave his side a vital three points.

Hoever came on as a late substitution for the home side and was dispossessed in the build-up to the dramatic winner.

After the game, the kid apologized to Wolves fans on social media for the error that led to Liverpool’s goal.

“Sorry for disappointing my teammates and fans this weekend,” he wrote on Instagram. Every blunder teaches us something, and I learnt something from this one. We’ll keep moving forward.” However, Lage has since absolved Hoever of any guilt, claiming that the goal was the result of a lack of depth in the squad.

“I was disappointed after that and more disappointed because of things I said to you,” he told Birmingham Live ahead of Wolves’ trip to Manchester City this weekend. Making the decision to put Ki in was extremely difficult for me.

“I told Ki that it wasn’t his fault, and I told him that he didn’t have to apologize on social media, Instagram, or anywhere else.’ Also, there’s no need for you to apologize between us.'” When we succeed, we succeed as a team, and when we fail, we fail as a team.

“I put Ki there on my own volition. For wingers, it makes little difference whether they play on the right or left, but it is more difficult for fullbacks.

“That is the source of my annoyance.” We didn’t have the bench players I needed to adequately manage the game. When Rayan asked to come out, it happened in Leeds.” Hoever made four first-team appearances for Liverpool in all competitions after joining from the Ajax academy in 2018.

After only two years on Merseyside, he joined Wolves on a permanent basis in September last year and has already made 22 appearances for the Midlands club.

Last season, the teenager was on the bench for both Wolves’ meetings against Liverpool, and he made his first outing against his former club last weekend.