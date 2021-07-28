After withdrawing from the Olympics, Simone Biles receives support from Michael Phelps and Aly Raisman.

After withdrawing from a Tokyo Olympics event, Simone Biles received support from fans and fellow athletes.

The 24-year-old gymnast withdrew from the Olympic team competition for women’s gymnastics on Tuesday due to mental health concerns. Former Olympian Michael Phelps, who has been vocal about the importance of athletes protecting their mental health, expressed his support for Biles while speaking about the pressures athletes face during the Games.

“The Olympic Games are awe-inspiring. There are a lot of emotions involved. There’s a plethora of… Phelps told NBC’s Mike Tirico on Wednesday, “I mean, I could talk to you about this for an hour,” according to Sporting News.

“When it comes to the weight of gold, I believe athletes and Olympic athletes in general. We require someone we can rely on. Someone who will listen to us while allowing us to be ourselves. Allow us to be open with someone who isn’t trying to fix us,” Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, continued.

“You know, we carry a lot of things on our shoulders, a lot of weight. And it’s difficult, especially when the spotlight is shining on us and all of these demands are heaped upon us. As a result, it destroyed my heart.”

Aly Raisman, Biles’ former colleague, tweeted her support for the younger gymnast’s decision, saying she was proud of her for putting her mental health first.

Raisman told People, “You know, I felt like I had a lot of pressure and it was nothing compared to what Simone has on her right now.” “Simone is under more strain than any other gymnast I’ve ever seen. And there’s a lot of it. And I think it’s part of a larger discourse about how, you know, better systems are needed to assist athletes’ mental health and help them understand how much pressure they’re under.”

Raisman again emphasized the difficulty of earning gold, praising Biles for being brave enough to display her weak side.

“When I was watching the build-up to the games, it almost felt like people forgot how difficult it is to win a gold medal. And, as my coach told me when I was younger, being number one in the world or being favored to win is the most difficult position for an athlete to be in because there is so much pressure. Brief News from Washington Newsday.