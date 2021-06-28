After winning the US Olympic Trials, Simone Biles was dubbed “the GOAT.”

Simone Biles will have the chance to add to her five Olympic gold medals next month in Tokyo after qualifying for the 2020 Olympics on Sunday.

With a total of 118.098 points, the four-time Olympic gold medalist became the first woman in history to win the US Olympic Gymnastics Trials twice, taking first place in the two-day event in St. Louis, Missouri.

Sunisa Lee was second with 115.832 points, while Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum were third and fourth, respectively, with 114.631 and 112.564 points.

Biles will become the first woman gymnast in almost half a century if she defends the Olympic all-around championship she won in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old was dubbed the GOAT (best of all time) of gymnastics once again.

Unquestionably

@Simone Biles | #GymTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics | Greatest Of All Time

https://t.co/CeV4wPEcfr pic.twitter.com/MrP6ZaZx4U NBC / https://t.co/CeV4wPEcfr

— June 28, 2021, #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics)

If you don’t think Simone Biles is the greatest gymnast of all time (not necessarily your favorite, but objectively the greatest), I honestly believe you don’t know what gymnastics is all about.

June 27, 2021 — Bekah (@BekahHarbs)

THE GOAT IS RETURNING.

#GymTrials21 @Simone Biles IS GOING TO TOKYO. pic.twitter.com/hCQojij6Y3

— Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 28, 2021

Biles has pushed back on her GOAT status, but she has sported the silhouette of the animal on her leotard since 2019 in a tongue-in-cheek response to criticism.

“I don’t think of myself as the G.O.A.T. and that’s not why I wear the goat on my leo. It was kind of a joke in the beginning,” she told People earlier this month.

“I wore one in 2019 and it was just funny because the haters were so upset. What we did is to kind of tick them off even more. So I was happy because it’s like good, now you guys are annoyed because you’re annoying me.”

I think it’s time to change the whole measure of greatness from being “the Michael Jordan of ____” to “the Simone Biles of ____.”

She is INCREDIBLE. https://t.co/3SQ4hUYnu9

— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 26, 2021

