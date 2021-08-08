After winning the Everton argument, Richarlison owes Rafa Benitez a transfer commitment.

Richarlison’s Olympic gold medal would be lovely to see paraded around Goodison Park this season, but Everton also expect considerably more from the Brazilian in exchange for his heroics in Japan.

Richarlison, of course, fulfilled his Olympic dream by aiding Brazil to a 2-1 extra-time triumph over Spain in the gold medal game in Yokohama.

Despite missing a penalty in the final, the Everton ace had a fantastic tournament overall and finished top scorer with five goals.

The victory gave Brazil a big boost ahead of next year’s World Cup in Qatar, which they first won on home soil at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. It also comes after Richarlison’s heartbreak in the Copa America final against Argentina at the same stadium last month.

However, unlike Daniel Amokachi, the only other Everton player to win an Olympic football gold medal 25 years ago, the Blues will hope Richarlison’s success is not a parting gift, since the Nigerian left Goodison Park for Turkish club Besiktas later that month.

Amokachi believed he was on his way when he went home after scoring in Nigeria’s 3-2 win over Argentina in Atlanta.

Despite being a major hit with the Goodison faithful, Amokachi was never the same kind of huge effect on Everton as Richarlison has been in recent years.

The former Watford star has been the subject of speculation regarding his future during his time in Asia, with suggestions that his former Blues manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring him to Real Madrid.

After losing their once-popular boss to Los Blancos, Evertonians do not want to lose the man who, together with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, is their most prized on-field asset.

Someone who will rely on Richarlison as a source of information.