After winning the championship, Antetokounmpo says, “I’d Rather Do It This Way Than Join A Super Team.”

It’s never been simple to win an NBA title.

LeBron James needed nine years and a change of location to win his first NBA title, the Golden State Warriors needed 40 years between their third and fourth championships, and the Cleveland Cavaliers had an incredibly long road to victory, which Secret Base’s “Chosen” series brilliantly portrayed.

Some of the game’s finest players never won a championship throughout their illustrious careers.

Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, Elgin Baylor, Patrick Ewing, and current Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash all lost in the NBA Finals or never made it to the most prestigious stage in the sport.

This is why the Milwaukee Bucks’ most recent achievement is so significant.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft and instantly became a sight to behold due to his lanky build, extremely long arms, and a name that is still difficult to pronounce and spell correctly.

Antetokounmpo, affectionately known as the “Greek Freak,” worked hard at his trade and developed muscle to round out his frame, making him one of the most athletically gifted and powerful players in the contemporary NBA era.

Many people said he’d never win a championship in Milwaukee and that he’d have to join a super team or establish his own to do it.

The Bucks won their second title in franchise history after a 50-year drought, thanks to the rise of Khris Middleton and their trade for Jrue Holiday.

When Antetokounmpo became a two-time MVP last year but didn’t want the recognition until he won a title, he appeared on SportsCenter’s “Conversation,” where Malika Andrews described his journey from MVP to champion and asked him what unfinished business he had.

“I’ve always aspired to be a champion,” she says. Period. “I don’t think I’m going to settle if I keep hearing the words ‘MVP,’” remarked the 2021 Finals MVP.

“I didn’t want to limit myself to only the MVP.” Whatever you want to do, it’s fine. I’m fine now. Everyone is aware of who I am. I built my name in the league or whatever the situation may be, and that is why I never want to be held back by something that prevents me from working as hard as I can.”

A burden has been eased now that he has delivered on his promise of a title to a great city.