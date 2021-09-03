After winning gold in canoe at the Paralympics for the second time, an Afghanistan veteran has no regrets.

Curtis McGrath, an Australian canoeist who won a second Paralympic gold, lost his legs in Afghanistan but said Friday that he was “quite satisfied” and had no regrets about his time there.

McGrath won the men’s KL2 canoe sprint despite the wind and rain, retaining the gold he won in Rio five years ago.

He was a 24-year-old serviceman three months into a tour of Afghanistan’s insurgent-infested areas when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED), and his life was forever changed.

Last month, the Taliban retook power, which McGrath conceded earlier this week had been a distraction in the run-up to the Paralympics.

McGrath, on the other hand, said he would never regret serving in the country, where as a junior combat engineer, he cleared IEDs, one of the world’s most dangerous occupations.

“It’s a horrible situation,” says the speaker. After finishing ahead of silver medalist Mykola Siniuk of Ukraine and Federico Mancarella of Italy at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway, he told AFP, “My heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan.”

He expressed his gratitude by saying, “I’m incredibly grateful that their athletes got the chance to represent Afghanistan.”

“I was there,” says the narrator. I was looking for IEDs, clearing the route for school buses, people going to work, and whatever else, and I’m pretty happy with my contribution to the country,” McGrath, now 33, said.

McGrath’s drive to live was so strong in the minutes following the explosion that he was already considering becoming an amputee athlete.

According to his own website, CurtisMcgrath.com, he joked to those helping him stay alive, “You’ll see me at the Paralympics,” partly to preserve consciousness as a survival mechanism.

McGrath was competing at the national level in canoeing, which he had first tried at school, within two years.

His ascension to the peak of parasports was both quick and stunning.

McGrath’s legs were amputated on August 23, 2012. He won a gold medal at the 2016 Paralympics on September 15, 2016.

“I’m putting everything on the line (in Tokyo), and I had the same sensation in Rio – that some people don’t get the chance to fight for their country and race for gold,” he said.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to stand on the podium.”

On Saturday, McGrath has a chance to win his second gold medal in the men’s VL3 category.

He answered, “Yeah, another day tomorrow, hopefully the same outcomes.”

