After what he did at Liverpool training, Kaide Gordon forced Pep Lijnders to call Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool manager Pep Lijnders has revealed the moment Kaide Gordon was promoted to the senior squad.

The 16-year-old joined the club from Derby County in January and is set to make his senior debut away at Norwich City in the League Cup on Tuesday night. He has played for Jurgen Klopp’s side during pre-season.

And, before of Liverpool’s match against Norwich, Lijnders revealed the moment he and Klopp realized Gordon was ready to step up.

“With regards to Kaide, we always make sure that our top talents start a week sooner than we start before pre-season,” the Dutchman explained to reporters.

“They begin with under-23s training, and I went to the u-23s training area to observe, and I noticed one player who had fire in his eyes every time he touched the ball.

“He passes players as if they aren’t there, so I contact Jurgen and tell him, ‘Wow, we have a new player here.’

“We take all of these young players to pre-season, and you know you’ve got a terrific player around you when the senior players start looking after him.

“When you see James Milner talking to Kaide,” says the narrator. When Trent develops into a true mentor. Invite him to sit at the table when you see them.

“All of our boys in our group invited him, and it made it easier for him to adjust to our team and our style, not easier, but better.”

“What you see a lot with these kinds of wingers now is that they can play and combine,” he continued.

“He’s got a goal in him, and he’s got this innate ability to get in the area between the goalposts and score, even when the cross comes from the other side, which not many players have.

“They may have dribbling ability, but they lack the drive to shoot and score in the box.

“In my opinion, he is a typical Liverpool Football Club winger because he has goals and speed. We really like him and we’re really happy he’s with us.”

Gordon might not be the only Reds youngster involved in the matchday squad against Norwich, with Lijnders sharing the.