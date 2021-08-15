After West Ham’s performance, Liverpool fans sent Jarrod Bowen a message to FSG.

During West Ham’s comeback triumph over Newcastle United on Sunday, Liverpool fans took a close look at Jarrod Bowen.

The Hammers winger is one of a number of players Jurgen Klopp’s team is keeping an eye on, according to The Washington Newsday in July.

The 24-year-old is valued at £35 million by the London club and has been compared to Diogo Jota as a wide forward with Premier League experience who could potentially make the step up to become a useful member of Liverpool’s team.

David Moyes’ side trailed 2-1 at halftime at St. James’ Park, but rallied to win 4-2, with Reds fans praising Bowen’s performance:

During the first half, the former Hull City star tormented his former manager Steve Bruce with a spectacular move that saw him take out multiple Newcastle defenders before firing a shot straight at Freddie Woodman.

Despite not scoring or assisting in the game, Bowen remained an important element of West Ham’s offense, passing before assisting on two of the Hammers’ goals.

West Ham and their number 20 had a strong season last year, as the team qualified for the Europa League.

Bowen, who began his career in the National League with Hereford United, continued his meteoric climb by appearing in all 38 Premier League games last season after joining Hull City in January 2020.

He became a noted goal scorer in the Championship during his tenure with the Tigers, scoring 52 goals in three seasons.

Last season, he scored eight goals and added five assists in helping the Hammers reach sixth place in the Premier League, putting him on Liverpool’s radar.

If Bowen continues to put in performances like the one he put in against Newcastle, it’s not just Reds fans who will be paying attention.