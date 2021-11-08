After West Ham’s loss, Trent Alexander-Arnold calls the Liverpool game “huge.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold was critical of Liverpool’s second-half performance in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to West Ham at the London Stadium.

The right-back equalized for Liverpool with a brilliantly executed free-kick in the first half, but the Hammers scored twice after the break to end Liverpool’s unbeaten run of 25 games.

With the international break approaching, the England midfielder says that his team’s primary goal is on returning to Merseyside fit and well in time for their next encounter against Arsenal.

In the first half, Liverpool had complete control of the game and it appeared that opportunities would be created en masse, but this was far from the case.

Jurgen Klopp’s team had no answer for West Ham’s game plan, and they suffered their first loss of the season.

“We’ll take what we’ve learned from it and analyze the game.” “If we won this game 3-2, we’d have to put it behind us, learn what we need to learn, and focus on the next game,” Alexander-Arnold stated in his post-match club interview.

“Now that the internationals have arrived, it’s all about the lads getting back fit and healthy, and when we return, we’ve got a big game against Arsenal.”

Angelo Ogbonna was considered to have obstructed Alisson Becker in West Ham’s opening goal, but VAR disagreed, and Liverpool’s number 66 thought it might have gone any way.

“I didn’t see it, but there were a lot of bodies around, and you could tell before the corner was even taken that they were going to put muscular players on the goalie and put it in that area,” Alexander-Arnold explained.

“Of course, we’re going to claim it’s a foul, and they’re going to say it’s not – that’s how football works.”

In two weeks, Liverpool will face an in-form Arsenal, with the Reds needing a win to keep their title hopes alive.