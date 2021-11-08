After West Ham’s loss in the Premier League title chase, Liam Gallagher takes a shot at Liverpool.

Liam Gallagher of Oasis has once again mocked Liverpool on social media.

The Reds were defeated 3-2 by West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday evening, losing their first game of the season.

Prior to the journey to the capital, Jurgen Klopp’s team had gone 25 games unbeaten in all competitions, but that streak came to an end at the London Stadium.

Liverpool’s defeat puts them four points behind leaders Chelsea and one behind Manchester City in second place.

‘Had an utter stinker,’ say Liverpool players after their defeat to West Ham. ‘Liverpool alleviate transfer fears, but Klopp faces two major challenges.’

Jurgen Klopp is dealing with a growing issue that could jeopardize Liverpool’s title ambitions.

Gallagher, who is known for being a Manchester City fan and for sharing his candid opinions on social media, did so both during and after Liverpool’s defeat.

“C’mon you Hammers,” Gallagher tweeted shortly after West Ham opened the score with an Alisson Becker own goal.

He didn’t stop there, as he followed up with another tweet after Pablo Fornals restored West Ham’s lead following a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick.

“Bubbles,” Gallagher wrote simply, referring to the song “I’m Always Blowing Bubbles,” which is played before every West Ham home games.

Gallagher then sent out a third and final tweet once Liverpool’s defeat was confirmed.

Gallagher just uploaded a link to a YouTube video of the song “I’m forever blowing bubbles” instead of using words.