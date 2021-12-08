After West Ham’s interest and a new deal, Liverpool may make millions on the defender.

Despite the fact that Nat Phillips has made only a few appearances for Liverpool this season, he is still being linked with a January transfer.

On Tuesday night, the 24-year-old played the entire 90 minutes for Liverpool in their Champions League victory over AC Milan.

Phillips impressed alongside Ibrahima Konate at centre-back in only his third first-team appearance of the season, grabbing the eye in especially for his Cruyff move inside his own penalty area.

Phillips helped Liverpool qualify for the Champions League last season, which prompted interest from a number of clubs.

West Ham was one of them, and new reports have reconnected the Hammers with Phillips.

David Moyes, according to The Evening Standard, wants to recruit a new centre-back to the London Stadium due to the club’s persistent injury crisis.

Angelo Ogbonna is out with an ACL injury, while summer signing Kurt Zouma is sidelined with a major hamstring injury.

According to the source, the Hammers are exploring a number of options for the January transfer window.

Phillips, as well as Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Manchester City’s Nathan Ake, have been named as prospective targets.

In the summer of 2020, Ake went to the Etihad Stadium for £40 million, while Tarkowski’s contract at Burnley expires at the end of the season.

Prior to Phillips signing a new contract, Liverpool were willing to listen to proposals in the area of £15 million in the summer.

The 24-year-new old’s contract keeps him at Anfield until 2025, therefore Liverpool’s asking price is likely to be substantially higher now.