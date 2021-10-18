After Week 6, the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers have the NFC’s largest division leads.

The first third of the 2021 NFL season has passed, and a few teams appear to be well on their way to the playoffs. After Week 6, the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are solidly in that group, with the NFC’s greatest division leads.

With excellent road victory, both Dallas and Green Bay extended their winning streaks to five games on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the New England Patriots 35-29 in overtime to win the week’s most thrilling game. With a 24-14 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the Packers extended their lead in the NFC North.

Dallas leads the NFC East by three games after the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, and New York Giants all lost in Week 6. In the division competition, Green Bay is two games ahead of both the Bears and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a 1.5-game lead over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South, sharing a 5-1 record with Dallas and Green Bay. Despite being atop the overall NFL standings, the Arizona Cardinals have the smallest advantage of any first-place club in the conference. In the NFC West, Arizona leads the Los Angeles Rams by one game.

Since falling up just short against the defending champions in the 2021 Kickoff Game, the Cowboys haven’t lost. The Cowboys have probably the best prospects for NFL MVP and Defensive Player of the Year heading into their Week 7 bye.

Dak Prescott is among the top five quarterbacks in yards, touchdowns, completion percentage, and passer rating after throwing for 445 yards and the game-winning touchdown in New England. Trevon Diggs has seven interceptions, which is more than any other player, and he’s returned two of them for touchdowns.

Prescott will have an MRI for a calf issue, according to reports. The quarterback stated that the ailment does not bother him.

With 34.2 points per game, Dallas leads the NFL in total offense and is first among all NFC clubs. The Cowboys’ defense has outperformed expectations, putting them in contention for a Super Bowl berth.

Green Bay hasn’t been as dominant as Dallas this season, outscoring opponents by only eight points. Since their inexplicable 35-point loss to the Saints in Week 1, the Packers have gone unblemished.

Aaron Rodgers has a 104.6 passer rating to go along with his third MVP campaign.