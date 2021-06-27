After Wales was booted out of Euro 2020, Chris Gunter slammed the ‘joke’ format.

Chris Gunter has branded the Euro 2020 concept a “joke” and accused UEFA of failing Wales.

In a 4-0 defeat to Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday, Robert Page’s squad exited the cross-continent competition in the last-16.

After playing group games in Baku and Rome, it was Denmark’s first game outside of Copenhagen, while Wales had traveled almost 5,300 miles.

Gunter, Wales’ most capped men’s player, remarked on Instagram, “Written off before a bag of air was kicked, 3,000 miles from home.”

“Apart from the 350 who broke government rules and bank accounts to be there, you and I deserved more from this ridiculous competition put up, but who said life was fair?”

After receiving little support in Baku and Rome owing to coronavirus restrictions, the Dutch government informed Wales that its supporters would be barred from entering the country.

Fans of Denmark, on the other hand, were let in, and a small group of Wales fans who made it into the Johan Cruyff Arena were massively outnumbered among a throng of 14,645 people.

“Suck it up, keep your chin up, we’ll be fine,” said Charlton defender Gunter, who earned his 102nd cap against Italy in the last group game.

“We didn’t earn that result, but who said life was fair?

“Cry a little bit, then smile because we’re back at the top table.

“And smile even bigger because we’ll be back, and we’ll be the ones with the entire stadium singing our anthem, which we all deserve.”