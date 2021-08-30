After virus delays, the Philippines’ circumcision season has begun.

Caspien Gruta has been mocked for more than a year because his circumcision — a rite of passage for Filipino boys – was delayed, first by a volcanic eruption and then by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m afraid I’ll be shamed if I don’t get circumcised now,” Gruta, 12, said.

The Philippines has one of the highest rates of circumcision in the world, with many people believing that the centuries-old procedure is essential for boys to mature into men.

Despite the fact that circumcision is being called “child abuse” by some critics in other countries, it is rarely questioned in the Philippines, where boys are under immense pressure to undergo the process.

Thousands of pre-teens have the procedure for free each year at government or community-sponsored clinics.

However, due to a virus outbreak last year, the “circumcision season” was canceled for the first time in living memory, delaying the milestone for many boys like Gruta.

The guys have been mocked by their male relatives and friends while they have been left in limbo with their foreskin intact.

Gruta was one of the oldest boys in line at a makeshift clinic on a covered basketball court in Silang, Cavite, south of Manila, one of the few provinces that has gradually restored the free treatment since May.

After the 20-minute operation, Gruta remarked, “I feel like I’m a genuine Filipino today since getting circumcised is part of being a Filipino.”

The lads sat on plastic chairs beside a row of wooden tables encircled by a crimson curtain, wearing masks and face shields.

Some were elated, while others tried to act unconcerned. Others fidgeted in their seats as they waited.

After taking off their shorts, the kids sat on a table with their legs dangling over the side and an operating sheet covering their crotch.

As they were administered a local anaesthetic, some bit into a facecloth or closed their eyes. After that, the surgeon started to work.

“They stated I would grow bigger and be better in sports if I got circumcised,” said 12-year-old Almer Alciro, who went to another outdoor clinic for his delayed treatment.

His family couldn’t afford to go to a private hospital, where an operation might cost up to 12,000 pesos ($240), which is more than many laborers earn in a month.

While he waited for the free service to restart, Alciro’s companions taunted him by calling him “uncircumcised” — a derogatory term akin to “coward” in a culture where the process is considered a mark of masculinity.

Alciro says, “I’m glad I’m finally circumcised.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.