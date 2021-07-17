After Virgil van Dijk’s comeback, Rhys Williams admits to being a Liverpool transfer target.

Following the return of injured defensive trio Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez, Rhys Williams has conceded it will be tough for him to play as many games for Liverpool as he did last season.

The 20-year-old is at the Reds’ pre-season training camp in Austria alongside Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the first team.

Last season, Williams was called upon 19 times as Liverpool required extra center-back reinforcements due to many significant injuries.

Williams was utilized in a number of crucial games for the Reds last season, both domestically and in Europe, because Van Dijk, Matip, and Gomez all missed significant amounts of time.

Now that the injured trio and Ibrahima Konate are close to returning, Williams says he will do his best to learn from his teammates, even if he does not play as much as he did last season.

When questioned about his goals for the new season, Williams told Liverpoolfc.com that he wants to “try to duplicate last season if I can.”

“We might be able to squeeze in a few more games, but it will be difficult [because]we have three players back who were injured last season. But even if I can learn from them, that will put me in excellent stead for the next few seasons.

“I’m training alongside the finest defenders in the world, in my view, including Virgil van Dijk, who is the best defender in the world. It’s a win every time I get to spend time with them.

“Having Gomez, Matip, and Van Dijk back in training is huge.”

“We had big troubles at center-back last season, so I obviously came in and did the best I could. But seeing them return – they’re all big characters among the boys, so having them back gives the team a huge lift.

“I’m the second-youngest there; only Billy [Koumetio] is younger, so everything I can learn from them… They’ve all had a lot of experience and have played a lot of games, so everything I can learn from his [Konate’s] skill, from Joe, Joel, and Virg, would help me.”

Williams spent the 2019/20 season on loan at non-league Kidderminster Harriers. The summary comes to a close.