After two days of Royal Ascot, the bookmakers still have the upper hand.

Even with Love obliging for favorite-backers in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, bookmakers were still ahead following day two at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O’Brien’s outstanding filly defeated Breeders’ Cup heroine Audarya in a thrilling battle and finished as the 11-10 favorite.

But she was the sole winner — even the ever-popular Frankie Dettori’s victory came thanks to 22-1 outsider Indie Angel. Chipotle was another 22-1 winner, while Real World, the Hunt Cup champion, was sent off at 18-1.

“Love was not what we required in the Prince of Wales’s,” said Coral’s David Stevens, despite the fact that many punters had faith in the filly during her long absence.

“However, Real World’s Hunt Cup success could hardly have been bettered, and Indie Angel was that uncommon thing – a Frankie Dettori winner at Ascot that the bookies could applaud!

“With Wesley Ward drawing another blank, we’ve had a winning Wednesday overall, though with Frankie and his old pal Stradivarius set to run in the week’s biggest betting race, the Gold Cup, we won’t be popping the cork just yet.”

“We kept Love onside, but she still proved to be highly popular in the feature, which was a pretty poor result for the layers,” Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said. The bookies immediately avenged themselves when Real World, who was friendless due to his draw, chinned ‘the jolly’ in the Royal Hunt Cup, and the bookies had a second winning day.”

Ladbrokes’ Nicola McGeady agreed, as a bet on Kaboo at Windsor Castle went wrong, and Dettori’s single winner floored the expected multiples.

“We haven’t had any complaints in two days,” she said. The Royal Hunt Cup was a great success for us; the big bet on Kaboo didn’t pay off, but triumphs for Quick Suzy and Kemari were also appreciated.”