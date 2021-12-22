After treating himself with oxygen, an anti-vaccine champion fighter died of COVID-19.

Frederic Sinistra, a three-time kickboxing world champion, died of COVID-19 last week after attempting to treat the virus at home.

According to daily Sudinfo, the 41-year-old Belgian kickboxer, dubbed “The Undertaker,” was sent to the hospital in late November after his coach, Carolo Yigin Osman, threatened to quit him if he did not seek treatment for his COVID-19 infection.

“A warrior never gives up! I’ll be even better next time, “Sinistra claimed in an Instagram post on Nov. 27 that included a photo of the athlete in an intensive care unit bed.

Sinistra, an unvaccinated COVID-19 denier who reportedly previously referred to the disease as a “small virus,” deliberately left the hospital and chose to treat his illness with oxygen at his house in Liege.

According to a Vice story, he assumed his young age and good physical condition would be enough to shield him from the COVID-19 symptoms.

“I was born prematurely, and I will fight to the death like a man, never giving up and dying without regrets,” Sinistra declared before leaving the hospital in another social media post.

Sinistra, on the other hand, died on December 15 at around 10 a.m.

His partner and two children survive him.

Sinistra’s former coach, Fabian Pavone, called him a “monument” and “force of nature with a golden heart” whose death may have been avoided.

“He was a diamond in the rough. He is someone I will never forget. In the heavyweight division, he was the strongest in Belgium “One of Sinistra’s buddies, Jordan Sferrazza, stated.

According to Reuters, a little more than 90% of Belgium’s adult population has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, based on data from the country’s Sciensano national public health institute.

Thousands of demonstrators marched for the third time on Sunday in Brussels, the nation’s capital, after the government imposed new COVID-19 restrictions to combat a spike in infections as the omicron version of the virus spread across Europe.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Belgium has reported 2,017,447 COVID-19 infections and 28,035 fatalities since the pandemic began.