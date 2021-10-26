After traveling with the Champions League squad, a Liverpool starlet scores twice.

On Monday night, Liverpool’s U23s played Blackburn Rovers in Premier League 2 and were held to a 2-2 draw.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner, who was part of Liverpool’s senior squad on their Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid last week, scored twice in the first half to put the Reds up at the interval, but Rovers came back to equalize the game in the second half.

Liverpool were without a number of key players at Leyland as they prepare for their Carabao Cup fourth round clash against Preston North End.

Conor Bradley was put on the bench, but James Balagizi, Mateusz Musialowski, and James Norris were all absent, indicating that they could play at Deepdale on Wednesday.

Kaide Gordon was also missing, however his absence could be explained by the fact that he has been injured for some time.

Dixon-Bonner was booked for an unnecessary challenge within the first 30 seconds, setting the tone for the rest of the match.

After Max Woltman’s shot was parried into the centre of the box by the goalkeeper, he went on to score inside 10 minutes.

To maintain his great run of form, the Liverpool midfielder seized on the rebound and put it past the Blackburn Rovers goalie.

Just before halftime, the visitors doubled their lead with another magnificent goal from Dixon-Bonner, this time a curling effort into the far corner.

As the Reds sought to expand their lead in the second half, Owen Beck was replaced by Bradley, but Rovers went on to score two goals and pin the Reds back.

On 78 minutes, the hosts scored their first goal, setting up a suspenseful finish to the game. Jacob Davenport turned in a dangerous pass that Daniel Butterworth blasted across goal.

With just five minutes remaining, Rovers drew level through Davenport, this time from the penalty spot after the referee ruled Billy Koumetio had handled the ball in the box.

Woltman’s last-minute winner was rejected by a late offside flag, but Liverpool thought they’d won it well into stoppage time.