After training ground changes, Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool is ‘totally wild.’

Jurgen Klopp has revealed what Liverpool focused on the most in pre-season training as they attempted to put last year’s defensive injury issue behind them.

The Reds’ Premier League title defense was ended midway through the 2020-21 season due to injuries, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Jordan Henderson all suffering season-ending injuries, yet they still managed to qualify for the Champions League.

This season, Liverpool has been plagued by injuries, with a number of midfielders missing extended amounts of time.

The Reds, on the other hand, are still unbeaten in all competitions and are currently on a 25-match unbeaten streak.

And Klopp has gone into detail about the effort that has been done on the training ground to assist the team maintain such high standards and overcome injury absences.

The German acknowledges how wonderful his team is, but believes it is not in Liverpool’s best interests to compare their current situation to last year’s title collapse or their Champions League and Premier League-winning campaigns two years ago.

“It’s difficult to overcome obstacles if you compare them. ‘Was that enjoyable?’ ‘Was that good?’ and similar questions “Klopp told media ahead of his side’s match against West Ham United on Sunday. “Time flies, and a lot happens. Yes, there is a player in and a player out. That is undeniable.

“You don’t have to compare as a team, though. You must progress. That item is different, which means it isn’t as excellent as it used to be in the first place.

“Again, we put in a lot of effort. It was all going well last year, and we got off to a good start, but then the injury crisis struck, and we had to deal with issues we hadn’t anticipated. We can’t be prepared for it, or at least I don’t believe we can. We figured it out and went above Chelsea, which was really ridiculous and fantastic.

“After that, we had a better, more thorough pre-season. We put a lot of effort into our offensive material. So, what are our options?” The summary comes to a close. “