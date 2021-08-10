After trading Russell Westbrook, the Washington Wizards now have a more balanced team.

Last season, the Washington Wizards endured one of the most difficult seasons in the NBA, as they were punished the hardest by the league’s health and safety standards created in response to COVID-19 concerns.

Despite this, they advanced to the playoffs after defeating the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament to meet the Philadelphia 76ers, whom they lost in five games.

They swiftly seized the chance offered by the offseason to improve.

Both Raul Neto and Ish Smith performed admirably for the club.

The former was more effective defensively, while the later was more effective offensively.

They elected to sign Neto–who shot 39.0 percent from three–to a contract extension over Smith because of the 29-year-youth old’s and fit with the Wizards.

Then there was Russell Westbrook’s huge five-team trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Spencer Dinwiddie signed a three-year, $62 million agreement with the squad, and will serve as the team’s primary playmaker.

Dinwiddie’s pairing with Bradley Beal helps him to create space and throw out assists, since he performs best with a team full of shooters because he isn’t very good at it.

The Wizards have exactly that, and despite his ACL tear, many in the NBA still think highly of him.

Kyle Kuzma is the most intriguing of the players acquired in the huge Westbrook trade, as he was the target of the most slander during the Lakers’ six-game loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Kuzma was anticipated to develop under the tutelage of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and it appeared that he would, but that did not happen.

A defined position with the Wizards as the team’s starting small forward may be a step in the right direction for Kuzma, much to how his Laker teammates Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Jordan Clarkson found their footing outside of the bright lights of Los Angeles.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a strong wing defender who should be able to take Beal off the defense, allowing him to become a more lethal offensive threat.

KCP is also a strong long-range shooter, connecting on 37.8% of his long-range attempts, making him the ideal shooting guard when paired with Dinwiddie and Beal.

As starter Thomas Bryant, Montrezl Harrell is anticipated to contend with Daniel Gafford for the center position. Brief News from Washington Newsday.