After Tim Southee’s explosion at Lord’s, Rory Burns leads the England resistance.

After Tim Southee flipped the momentum in New Zealand’s favor on the last day of the first Test at Lord’s, Rory Burns battled to a courageous century on his England recall.

Burns, who was axed midway through England’s winter tour of India after five single-figure scores in eight international innings, was handed reprieves on 77 and 88 en route to a tenacious 132 out of England’s 275 all-out total.

The hosts had slid from 111 for two to 140 for six overnight, with Joe Root falling to the first ball of the day before Southee snared Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, and James Bracey with his finesse and a hint of movement.

Burns, on the other hand, shown amazing resolve among the falling wickets at the other end, batting at a glacial pace for the majority of the day before speeding after reaching three figures and putting up 52 for the last wicket with James Anderson.

Burns was the last man out after nicking off to Southee, who finished with six for 43 in 25.1 overs to help the Black Caps to a 103-run first-innings lead, which they increased to 165 after finishing on 62 for two in their second innings.

While a draw is now the most likely outcome, the hosts face the prospect of having to bat to save the Test on the final day. Ollie Robinson, who has had a tumultuous week on his England debut, bowled fellow debutant Devon Conway before trapping Kane Williamson in front, and while a draw is now the most likely outcome, the hosts face the prospect of having to bat to save the Test on the final day.

A day-three downpour hampered both teams, but New Zealand got right to work on Saturday morning when Kyle Jamieson angled his first delivery towards Root, who could only edge low to Ross Taylor at first slip for 42, ending a 93-run partnership with Burns.

While Ollie Pope (22) showed some fluency after struggling at first as Jamieson probed away in the channel, the batsman overbalanced against Southee and was beaten all ends up, the not-out lbw judgement being reversed on appeal.

Lawrence made an inaccuracy as a result of Southee’s sloppy waft at a broader delivery. (This is a brief piece.)