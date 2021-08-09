After ticket system difficulties, Liverpool’s kickoff at Anfield has been postponed once more.

The kick-off time for Liverpool’s friendly tonight has been postponed for the second game in a row.

Due to technical difficulties with the new ticketing system, the Athletic Bilbao match was postponed from 4pm to 4.30pm yesterday.

Many fans were still waiting outside Anfield at 4 p.m., according to videos and photographs posted on social media, and there were plenty of empty seats inside the stadium.

During the game, Liverpool issued a statement apologizing “wholeheartedly” for the teething problems with “access processes and matchday operations.”

At 7 p.m. today, the Reds were scheduled to play Osasuna in another warm-up match.

However, the start time has been moved up to 7.15 p.m.

Some complications arose once again, but on a smaller scale than on Sunday, when spectators queued for hours to get inside the stadium.

Liverpool announced the delay on Twitter at 6.47 p.m., saying, “Tonight’s kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes.” This year, the club implemented Near Field Communication (NFC) for stadium admission, with an electronic pass downloaded into a digital wallet on a mobile phone and scanned for admittance.

The Anfield double header versus Bilbao and Osasuna was part of the club’s strategy to try out the new equipment and iron out any kinks before the Premier League season starts.

Liverpool acknowledged earlier today that there had been a “complete review and debrief of the process” following the problems on Sunday.

“Turnstiles will open at 4pm today, and we are encouraging supporters to arrive early,” read a post on the club’s website this afternoon.

“Supporters should also make sure they are completely prepared when they arrive at the turnstiles, by downloading their NFC pass to their phone and having their tickets ready to scan when they arrive.

“We are strongly encouraging families and groups to print their e-tickets at home, where possible, so phones do not have to be passed back and forth to get groups through the same turnstiles, which will speed up the entry process.”

