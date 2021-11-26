After Thiago Alcantara’s goal, Liverpool fans noticed what Steven Gerrard did at Aston Villa training.

Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool legend, knows a thing or two about scoring spectacular goals.

In his 17 years at Anfield, the former Reds captain scored a number of amazing goals.

Every Liverpool fan has a favorite Gerrard goal, whether it was against Olympiacos on the way to European glory in 2005, his miraculous goal against West Ham in the 2006 FA Cup Final, or any other spectacular strike.

However, the current Aston Villa manager praised Thiago Alcantara’s outstanding performance against Porto in midweek.

The bouncing ball found its way to Thiago after Alex Oxlade-free-kick Chamberlain’s was initially cleared.

The Spaniard’s strike was so well-timed that there was some discussion as to whether the ball bounced or simply skimmed the grass as it settled into the bottom corner, putting Liverpool 2-0 up.

That looked to be what Gerrard was talking about the next morning as he led his Villa team out for training.

Aaron Danks, first-team coach at Anfield, demonstrated how Thiago smashed the ball down into the ground before spinning back up to beat the goalkeeper.

Thiago’s first goal in front of a packed Anfield crowd was remarkable, and the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich playmaker expressed his emotions after the game.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about rhythm, having games in a set order, and building up physical stamina.” To get into this team’s flow,” he explained.

“Scoring a goal is an incredible sensation.” It’s a crucial goal for the squad, and scoring in front of this crowd is wonderful.

“It’s preferable to win the game, to receive the three points, and to see that the team is still hungry even after qualifying for the next round.”

“It’s the nicest feeling in the world to know that we’re still in that mindset and that we want to win every game and most things.” It was a fantastic goal that was crucial to our victory tonight.”