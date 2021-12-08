After their stunning Champions League success, Liverpool can follow in the footsteps of Bayern Munich.

Liverpool made simple work of reaching the Champions League knockout stage, despite being assigned to a so-called “Group of Death.”

Atletico Madrid is the defending La Liga champion, while AC Milan and Porto are the current Serie A and Primeira Liga leaders, respectively.

Nonetheless, they seemed to be swept aside with ease. Jurgen Klopp’s team won all six matches, scoring 17 goals in the process, while the other three teams combined for 17 goals in 18 games.

However, it hasn’t made the Reds favourites to win the contests, with prediction models and bookmakers putting Bayern Munich and Manchester City ahead of them.

However, winning all six games in the Group Stage is a rare achievement, with Liverpool being the first English team to do it.

Because this has only happened seven times before, let’s take a look at how the teams responsible fared throughout the rest of the competition.

1992/93 AC Milan

The Champions League’s first season had a format that today appears to be somewhat unique. Before entering a group stage that was basically a semi-final, teams played two two-legged ties — you may recall the ‘Battle of Britain’ between Leeds and Rangers.

Milan won all six of their games against Gothenburg, Porto, and PSV Eindhoven, conceding only once. This propelled them to the final in Munich, where they were defeated 1-0 by Marseille due to a goal from Basile Boli.

1994/95 Paris Saint-Germain

While the presence of PSG on this list may not come as a surprise, the fact that it occurred prior to their Qatari ownership may.

By 1994, the competition had returned to its more traditional structure of beginning with the group stage, but with only four groups. Bayern Munich, Dynamo Kyiv, and Spartak Moscow were all drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, and all three teams were defeated at home and away.

They then eliminated Barcelona in the quarter-finals, but fell to Milan in the semi-finals 3-0 on aggregate. The Italians were then defeated 1-0 in the final by Ajax.

Spartak Moscow was founded in 1995 and is based in Moscow.

You might be able to name a couple of these 18-point teams if asked in a bar quiz, but Spartak Moscow might evade you.

