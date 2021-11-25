After the win over Porto, Thiago singles out a “wonderful” Liverpool team-mate.

After the two starred in midfield in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph over FC Porto, Thiago Alcantara has heaped praise on Tyler Morton.

The Reds took the lead through Thiago before Mohamed Salah secured the victory with a 2-0 victory, with Morton impressing as a number six in his European debut.

And the Spain international heaped admiration on the 19-year-old from the Wirral, making a bold prediction about his future.

Thiago told reporters, “Some guys who don’t typically play played an incredible game.” “That’s why we’re so thrilled because we still have a lot of ambition in football and a lot of hunger.”

“I enjoy training and playing alongside young players who are just starting out in their careers and giving them some advice to help them become brighter and better.”

“We’re pleased with Tyler’s performance. He’s a fantastic player. He’d been training with us and deserved to play tonight.

“He also had an incredible game, and I believe he will have a bright future here at Liverpool and in football in general.”

“We’re glad he’s here, and it was a blast playing with him tonight.”

Thiago was also ecstatic to score his first goal in front of a sell-out Anfield crowd, emphasizing his desire to make a success of his Liverpool career and put his injury problems behind him.

He stated, “I try to give my all for the squad.” “I want to play for Liverpool,” says the player. At the end of the day, it’s all about the rhythm, having games in order, and building up physical stamina. In order to play in this team, I need to get into this rhythm.

“Scoring a goal is an incredible sensation.” It’s a crucial goal for the squad, and scoring in front of this crowd is wonderful.

“It’s preferable to win the game, to receive the three points, and to see that the team is still hungry even after qualifying for the next round.”

“It’s the nicest feeling in the world to know that we’re still in that mindset and that we want to win every game and most things.” It was a fantastic goal that was crucial to our victory tonight.”