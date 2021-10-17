After the Watford game, Claudio Ranieri confesses the ‘truth’ about Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

On Saturday, Claudio Ranieri admitted that Watford was up against the best player in the world in Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

In the second half of the Hornets’ 5-0 thrashing, the Egyptian provided a brilliant assist for Sadio Mane before netting his 10th goal of the season.

Salah twisted and turned his way past a handful of defenders to make it 4-0 after threading it through to Mane for the opener with a fantastic outside-of-the-foot pass.

Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick to guarantee Ranieri’s first game in command at Vicarage Road was a disaster, and the Italian was obliged to admire Firmino’s brilliance at full-time.

“I think if Salah isn’t the best, he’s one of the best in the world right now,” he remarked.

“Salah is in fantastic shape, and everything he touches turns into a goal.” Well done, both for him and for Liverpool.

“When you’re on the field against the major teams, you find out the reality.”

“Losses are always unpleasant, but I am a very optimistic person who can see where we need to improve.

“Look, we’re all aware of the problems that come with playing against Liverpool.

“Everything is fine today,” Ranieri said, “but we have to think about ourselves and better everything.” Following the crushing defeat at Anfield, Ranieri called Jurgen Klopp’s side “one of the finest teams in the world.”

“At halftime, I wasn’t angry, “Added he. “My concentration was focused on comprehending my guys, and I now have a lot better understanding of them.

“It was our guys’ first game, and we were up against one of the top teams in the world, so things weren’t simple.”

“I guess we were worried at first because some of their ambitions were gifts from us.”

“I saw some negative things about my team, but also some wonderful things, especially the last 20 minutes when we faced Liverpool face to face.”

“I had asked them to do that from the beginning, but they were quite frightened; however, I knew I had to work very, very hard before I arrived here, and we will.””