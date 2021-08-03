After the USWNT’s loss in the Tokyo 2020 semi-final, Candace Owens labels Megan Rapinoe as “anti-American.”

Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator renowned for her pro-Donald Trump activity, said the USWNT’s semi-final loss to Canada was “not painful at all,” and dubbed team captain Megan Rapinoe “an anti-American piece of trash.”

Owens made the remark in a Twitter post that included a statement from the USWNT, which described the team’s “heartbreaking but hard-fought” battle versus Canada.

“Not heartbreaking at all,” Owens wrote in his whole tweet. @mPinoe is an anti-American scumbag who never, ever, ever represents our country.

“Anyone who disrespects the flag under which our soldiers and daughters are sent home after fighting for our liberties overseas deserves to lose. Owens, who is also the head of the Blexit Foundation, an advocacy group for African Americans, tweeted, “Repeatedly.”

August 3, 2021 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO)

Rapinoe is one of several soccer players from various countries that kneeled before kickoff at Tokyo 2020 matches as a show of unity against racism and inequality.

Rapinoe commented about utilizing the Olympics as a platform to raise awareness on social issues after the USWNT’s loss to Sweden in late July.

According to the Associated Press at the time, the three-time Olympian stated, “It’s an opportunity for us to continue to utilize our voices and platforms to talk about the problems that affect all of us profoundly in different ways.”

“We have people from Team USA from all over the country, from all backgrounds, and people literally from all over the world for every other team,” Rapinoe said at the time.

Owens, Rapinoe, and the USWNT have all been contacted for comment by this website.

Athletes have the right to protest before matches in the Olympics. This is a condensed version of the information.