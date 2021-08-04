After the unexpected Danny Ings deal, Liverpool fans have a Divock Origi transfer speculation.

Divock Origi has been linked with a move to Southampton as a direct replacement for outgoing striker Danny Ings, according to Liverpool fans.

After being linked with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, Ings has completed a surprise £30 million move to Aston Villa.

The Saints will now have to find a replacement for the 29-year-old, who will be a difficult act to follow at St Mary’s Stadium.

Origi, whose future with the Reds is unknown, has already been linked with a move to the Saints.

With the Premier League season starting in less than a week, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will need to find a replacement quickly, and Liverpool fans believe Origi may be that man.

“Divock Origi isn’t that far off Ings calibre is he?” he tweeted in response to news of Ings’ departure.

“If you put him in a system that suits him on a regular basis, he’ll do a fantastic job for a Premier League team.

“Ings’ sale eliminates him from consideration, leaving Origi as a viable alternative for a club.”

And there were lots of others who felt the same way.

“I’d be astonished if Southampton did not make a bid for Origi.”

“If Southampton are seeking for a replacement for Ings, Origi could be a nice fit.”

“Southampton is set to sign Origi or loan Harvey Elliott, whichever comes first.”

“Origi to Southampton,” says the narrator. “All right, here we go.”

Last season, the Belgian striker made 17 appearances across all competitions, scoring one.