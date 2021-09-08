After the transfers of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, Rio Ferdinand makes a claim for Virgil van Dijk.

Raphael Varane, according to Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand, is “up there” with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Ramos as the world’s “best lads” in defense.

Varane joined United for £41 million this summer and was unveiled in front of fans at Old Trafford in their first Premier League match against Leeds United, while Ramos joined PSG.

28-year-old Varane joined United from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid this season, but has only made one appearance for the Red Devils.

Van Dijk, on the other hand, has returned to the Liverpool squad following an injury that kept him out for the most of last season.

After arriving on Merseyside in 2018, the Dutchman immediately established himself as one of the finest defenders in the world, and Ferdinand feels Varane can have a similar influence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“When he’s fit, he’s [Van Dijk] been the go-to guy over the last couple of years,” the former United defender stated on a special episode of his podcast.

“Over probably the last three years, he had the most impact on a squad, definitely in terms of centre-backs.

“Varane, I’d guess, is near the top. He and Varane, as well as [Sergio] Ramos, have been the best boys in prior years.

“It’s the ability to win and the consistency. Varane and Ramos are unrivaled in terms of winning, but with his form over the last three years, Van Dijk has been incredible, man, he’s been insane.

“In terms of a signing, Manchester United’s Raphael Varane… He’s exactly what I’ve been looking for for the past three, four, or five years.

“[Ruben] Dias has been outstanding, but he was just on the team last season. I’m referring to a long period of consistency.

“Those two are presumably apart right now.”