Liverpool’s squad has only one new face at the close of one of the most dramatic and pricey transfer windows in history.
The Reds signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million in the summer, giving them much-needed depth in the centre-back positions.
The exits of Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri, who joined Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, respectively, followed that signing. Harry Wilson has also joined Fulham on a permanent basis, while Taiwo Awoniyi has joined Union Berlin.
However, with Jurgen Klopp’s squad nexus remaining mostly intact, Liverpool’s squad numbers have not changed significantly heading into the new season.
Here’s the whole team roster, along with each player’s shirt number.
Alisson Becker is a Brazilian footballer who plays for FC Barcelona
Fabinho
Van Dijk, Virgil
Konate, Ibrahima
Thiago
Milner, James
Naby Keita is a Nigerian footballer.
Firmino, Roberto
Sadio Mane is a Nigerian footballer.
Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Sala
Joe Gomez is a popular actor in the United States.
Adrian
Jordan Henderson is a professional football player.
Oxlade-Chamberlain Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Alex Oxlade-Chamberla
Jones, Curtis
Takumi Minamino is a Japanese actor.
Jota, Diogo
Tsimikas, Kostas
Andrew Robertson is a writer from the United Kingdom.
Origi, Divock
Matip, Joel
Phillips, Nat
Kane, Herbie
Kelleher, Caoimhin
Winterbottom, Ben
Clayton, Tom
Trent Alexander-Arnold is a member of the Alexander-Arnold family.
Harvey Elliott is a writer who lives in New York
Larouci, Yasser
Longstaff, Luis
Williams, Neco
Morgan Boyes is a musician from the United Kingdom.
Bearne, Jack
Billy Koumetio is a character in the film Billy Koumetio
Norris, James
Stewart, Layton
Hill, Thomas
There were no major shirt number changes in the senior squad, with the iconic attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah taking the coveted nine, ten, and eleven jerseys, respectively.
Wijnaldum was the previous occupant of the No. 5 shirt, which Konate took over.