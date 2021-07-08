After the transfer of Ibrahima Konate, a supercomputer predicts Liverpool’s Premier League finish.

Sporting Index’s football statistics gurus predict that Liverpool will fail to reclaim the Premier League trophy this season, with Manchester City winning the title by an 11-point lead.

Manchester City will win their third title in four years if they finish with 87 points.

Liverpool is expected to finish level on points with current European champions Chelsea (76), ahead of Manchester United (73), who will finish second.

However, it appears like Liverpool’s defensive reinforcements, including the addition of Ibrahima Konate, may not be enough to overcome Pep Guardiola’s team.

Everton, Liverpool’s local rivals and headed by former Reds manager Rafa Benitez, are poised to lose out on European football once more.

As a result, they will score 54 points, which will put them in seventh position.

Liverpool fans will be keen to see their team fight for the Premier League title again after the Covid-19 limits were implemented in July 2020, depriving them of witnessing their team win their first Premier League trophy.

With Gini Wijnaldum’s five-year affiliation with the club coming to an end this summer, it’s unclear whether Klopp would go back into the market.

Furthermore, with the Africa Cup of Nations set to begin in early 2022, Liverpool has been linked with a move for another versatile forward to fill the vacuum left by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.