After the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles was bitten by a dog: ‘German Shepherds Don’t Play.’

Simone Biles has offered an update on her condition following a dog bite.

The seven-time Olympic winner, 24, revealed on Instagram Stories on Friday that she was bitten by a German shepherd while visiting a farm and suffered a finger injury.

Biles commented above a video showing many gashes in her finger, “I went to the doctor to receive a tetanus vaccine.”

“German Shepards don’t play,” she continued. I’ve spent my entire life among German Shepherds and have never been bitten. This farm dog said, “NOT TODAY.”

Biles gushed earlier this year about her French bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo, calling them as the “greatest” dogs and “fur babies.” They keep an eye on her when she trains, she added.

“I grew up with dogs,” the athlete said in an edition of “My Pet Tale” on Today, adding how Lilo instantly became friends with the family’s German shepherds.

“My pets have made a tremendous difference in my life,” Biles remarked. “When I was at my lowest, they made me joyful, and when I was at my highest, they made it even better. They’ve been the most valuable asset I’ve ever had…. I wouldn’t change them for anything.”

Meanwhile, the gymnast was involved in an accident a week after returning home from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won bronze in the balance beam final and silver in the team all-around final. Biles withdrew from the gymnastics team final during the sports tournament due to the “twisties.”

On August 4, she said on Instagram, “Not at all how I expected or dreamed my second Olympics would go, but blessed to represent the USA.” “I’ll never forget this once-in-a-lifetime Olympic experience. Thank you all for your unending love and support. I owe you a debt of gratitude.”

“It’s not bad to leave Tokyo with two more Olympic medals to add to my collection!” Biles remarked. “Olympic medalist seven times.”

Biles already explained why she wanted to take a break to her supporters.

According to Us Weekly, she wrote during an Instagram Q&A in July, “I didn’t have a poor performance and left.” “Throughout my career, I’ve had a lot of terrible performances and yet managed to finish the competition. I simply became so disoriented that my safety, as well as a team gold, was jeopardized. As a result, the females rose to the occasion and annihilated the rest of the field, winning silver QUEENS!!!!”

Biles’ choice was backed up by fellow Olympian Michael Phelps, former teammate Aly Raisman, and others. Brief News from Washington Newsday.