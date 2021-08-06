After the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles is greeted with a hero’s welcome at Houston’s airport.

Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles were greeted warmly as they landed in Texas on Thursday afternoon from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

They were greeted by a swarm of supporters, including relatives and friends, as they descended an escalator at Bush Intercontinental Airport. Children and supporters held signs in support of the gymnasts, similar to what happened in 2016 when Biles returned to the United States as a national hero after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Biles’ sister Aria and father spoke with ABC 13 News on her return home from the Olympic Games.

“I think it’s fantastic that we just welcomed her back and everyone is really emotional,” her sister, Aria, added.

Her sister also expressed how difficult it was for her sister to deal with health difficulties while competing internationally.

Aria Biles stated, “It was incredibly hard because I felt like she needed us, but seeing her now, I know she’s okay and she wants to go home.”

“At first, [Simone] didn’t think she’d be able to compete at all,” Ronald Biles said. “So we just told him to keep doing his hardest.’ She attempted to fight it every day in the hopes of getting better. We were only trying to encourage her. ‘Do what you have to do, but first and foremost, keep safe,’ we reminded her. Keep yourself safe and healthy.’”

Biles pulled out of the Olympics on July 27 after experiencing “twisties” and felt like she was carrying the “weight of the world” on her shoulders.

She spoke on the Today show shortly after her departure about her decision.

She told Hoda Kotb on the Today show after her withdrawal, “Physically, I feel terrific, I’m in shape.” “Emotionally, it fluctuates depending on the time and situation. Coming to the Olympics and being the main attraction is no easy task, so we’re just taking it one day at a time and seeing what happens.”

Biles pulled out of two more Olympic events on July 31 before returning to the Games on August 3. She won a bronze medal in the women’s beam final to go along with her silver medal. This is a condensed version of the information.