After the Thunder buyout, Kemba Walker joins the Knicks and signs a new contract.

In one of the more stunning moves of the NBA offseason in 2021, the New York Knicks have found their point guard. The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Kemba Walker, a native of New York City, to a free agent deal, allowing the point guard to return to his hometown.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Oklahoma City and Walker have agreed to a buyout on the two years and $74 million remaining on Walker’s deal. Walker is likely to join the Knicks whenever waivers are cleared.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, New York will offer Walker a contract worth around $8 million per year. It’s unclear how much of the $74 million Oklahoma City agreed to pay Walker will get to Walker.

Walker and the 16th pick in the July Draft were acquired by OKC, which had already traded it for two future first-round picks in a draft night transaction. As they go into rebuild mode this season, the remaining value of the transaction allows OKC to distribute minutes to their young players.

The Knicks appeared to have failed in their attempt to sign a free-agent point guard. Chris Paul has decided to stay with the Phoenix Suns. Sign-and-trade deals sent Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball to the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls, respectively.

Derrick Rose reportedly re-signed with the Knicks for a three-year, $43 million deal. New York’s biggest free agent signing was Evan Fournier.

In June, the Boston Celtics dealt Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick to Oklahoma City in exchange for Walker, the No. 16 pick in this year’s draft, and a 2025 second-round pick.

Walker is suspected of having a chronic knee issue that will prohibit him from returning to his All-Star form. Walker missed 45 of the Celtics’ 144 regular-season games in his two seasons with the organization.

For the Knicks, this is an unbelievable steal.

Kemba Walker is the best point guard the Knicks have had in nearly two decades when he’s healthy. https://t.co/ue7sLXrq7y

From 2017 to 2020, Walker was an All-Star every year. The veteran averaged 19.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game in 43 games last season. Walker connected on 36% of his 3-point shots.

The Knicks were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks in five games as the No. 4 seed in the East.