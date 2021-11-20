After the terror assault, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson delivers a message of support to the Women’s Hospital.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has sent his heartfelt condolences to everyone affected by the horrific assault at the Women’s Hospital last Saturday.

The incident, which saw a cab explode in the hospital’s parking lot, left Henderson “shocked and disturbed.”

Everton, Liverpool, and Tranmere Rovers, along with the Liverpool Region Mosque Network, issued a joint statement on Friday to send a message “in unity, with one voice, and speak out against those aiming to divide us.”

The Liverpool captain expressed his concern for the staff and patients, as well as explaining his personal link to the Women’s Hospital.

“The Women’s is where my children were born, so it will always be a particular site for me and my family, and it has always been somewhere where we have felt comfortable,” he wrote in his Liverpool programme notes before of Saturday’s match against Arsenal.

“Everyone who works at the Women’s Hospital does an amazing job, giving fantastic care and support and making the hospital the ideal site for generations of Liverpool children to be born.”

“Like everyone else going about their business, they are entitled to feel comfortable and secure while performing their duties. This wasn’t the case last Sunday, so they’re in need of our help right now as they try to come to grips with what happened.” “It was easier for me to imagine myself in the shoes of a visitor because I have been one,” Henderson concluded.

“I’ve been in that car park and walked through those doors like every other new dad who’s been there, and every time I’ve done so, I’ve realized I’m heading to a place where my family and I won’t feel comfortable.”

“To be honest, nothing else makes sense – it’s a hospital.”

Kathryn Thompson, the hospital’s chief executive, described the incident as “terrible” earlier this week, and Henderson has urged people to continue to show their support for those who have been affected.

David Perry, a taxi driver who was hurt in the explosion, is still recovering, but his wife says he is “without a doubt,.”

