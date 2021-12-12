After the switch of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson dismissed the question of Liverpool’s tactics.

Jordan Henderson stated after Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa that his claimed new role in the team is identical to the one he has been playing previously.

Jurgen Klopp started Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a False 9 role against Aston Villa, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on the flanks, due to injury to Roberto Firmino and the absence of Diogo Jota from the start.

As Oxlade-Chamberlain slid deep, Liverpool’s captain was able to get farther forward.

Henderson, when questioned after the game if his first-half role was more ‘forward-thinking,’ denied that he played any differently than usual.

He replied, “Not really.”

“I think I’ve been playing that position a little bit more recently, a little bit more getting forward, but when Ox is in there, he likes to drop in a lot more, so maybe just offering a little bit more, a few more runs in behind to stretch them out a little bit more, but no, we’ve got a really good squad.”

“We’re pretty good at adapting, and happily we did it again today.”

Henderson claimed the players realized they were in for a tough encounter after the game was decided by a Salah penalty in the second half.

Villa had won three of their previous four games under Steven Gerrard, and came into Saturday’s match on the tail of a 2-1 victory over Leicester City.

Given their impressive start under their new manager, Henderson, who has played alongside Gerrard, said the team understood it wouldn’t be an easy game.

“I believe Stevie’s done an incredible job since he’s come in to Villa, and the performances that they’ve had of late, and even the results that they’ve gotten,” Henderson added.

“We knew it was going to be a tough test today, and it was.” But, happily, we persevered, and we won, which was the most important thing.”