After the shooting of actor Alec Baldwin, calls to ban guns on movie sets have become louder.

As Hollywood battled to come to terms with Alec Baldwin’s tragic on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, calls to restrict the use of firearms in filmmaking became louder on Sunday.

Hutchins, 42, was hit in the chest by Baldwin firing a prop gun during the making of the low-budget Western “Rust,” and will be remembered at a memorial service on Sunday. She died in New Mexico immediately after the event on Thursday.

Director Joel Souza, 48, was injured and hospitalized before being released. He was squatting behind her as they lined up a shot.

Despite thorough and long-established gun safety measures for film sets, police are still investigating the shooting, which triggered significant debate on social media about how such an accident could have occurred.

By Sunday afternoon, a petition on the website change.org calling for a ban on live firearms on set and better working conditions for crews had amassed over 18,000 signatures.

“There is no explanation for something like this to happen in the twenty-first century,” states the petition’s content, which was started by screenwriter and filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi.

“There is an urgent need to address severe work abuses and safety breaches occurring on the set of theater plays, including unnecessary high-risk conditions such as the use of live guns,” said Dave Cortese, a Democrat elected to the California Senate.

He stated that he intends to introduce legislation in California prohibiting the use of live weapons on movie shoots.

According to industry journal The Hollywood Reporter, the hit Los Angeles police drama “The Rookie” decided the day after the shooting to ban all live ammunition from its set, effective immediately.

However, other industry insiders claim that the usage of weaponry in movies is not a problem.

SL Huang, a movie armorer, wrote on Twitter that she had worked on hundreds of film sets without incident because of the strict safety measures and built-in redundancies.

“A tragedy occurring in *this* manner violates all I know about how we treat guns on set,” she added.

“My coworkers and I have been trying to figure out how this could happen while following our basic safety protocols, but we’ve come up empty-handed.”

“Which suggests that very fundamental, very conventional safety protocols were not followed.” And that nobody shut down production when they weren’t supposed to.” Baldwin, who has talked publicly about his grief following the murder, is working with the police inquiry.

