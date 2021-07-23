After the Rio Olympics, boxing fights for its reputation in Tokyo.

Following a string of scandals that saw its governing body sacked and judging problems damage the Rio 2016 Olympics, boxing’s credibility is on the line at the Tokyo Olympics.

Boxing had its debut in the ancient Olympics, and has since launched the careers of superstars like Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, and Floyd Mayweather, as well as modern-day champions like Anthony Joshua and Gennady Golovkin.

However, it has been in disarray in recent years, with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach warning in 2018 that boxing could be banned from Tokyo.

Following an inquiry into alleged major mismanagement at boxing’s critically tainted regulatory body, the IOC withdrew the AIBA of its ability to host the tournament in Tokyo. Instead, a special task force has been assigned.

After the drama of Rio, where 36 officials and referees were dismissed amid claims of fight manipulation, judging decisions will be keenly scrutinized when the action resumes on Saturday in the Japanese capital.

“The task group has done all necessary to maintain the sport’s integrity and ensure that the athletes compete on a level playing field,” said Morinari Watanabe, the task force’s chairman, on Friday.

He believes that these Games will “be a watershed moment for the sport.”

At the Olympics, boxing scoring has always sparked debate, and it did so again in Rio when judges unexpectedly sentenced Irish amateur world champion Michael Conlan to a loss to Russia’s seriously bloodied Vladimir Nikitin.

It wasn’t the only problematic choice made in Rio, when judges replaced the classic punch-counting method of scoring bouts.

To guarantee greater openness, judges’ scores will be displayed after each round rather than merely at the finish of the fight in Tokyo.

New Zealand heavyweight David Nyika stated that he now has more faith in the judges.

“It’s one of those things that as athletes, we shouldn’t have to worry about,” he said.

Professional boxers were allowed to compete for the first time in Rio as part of efforts to bring Olympic boxing closer to the professional fight industry. Only three people did, and none of them shone.

Uzbekistan and Cuba, two perennial powerhouses in the sport, topped the medals table, followed by France.

Britain finished third with three medals, one of which was gold, and the country has high hopes for a stronger performance this time.

However, GB Boxing’s performance director, Rob McCracken, warned that the Olympics are the “toughest event in the world.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.